Convicted WilCo rapist on-the-run after failing to appear for sentencing

A convicted rapist is on-the-run after failing to appear for his sentencing hearing in Williamson County on Thursday, according to the county District Attorney's Office.

Augustine Dafe Ikolo (Williamson County)

The fugitive, 44-year-old Augustine Dafe Ikolo of Georgetown, was found guilty by a Williamson County jury in November of sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app.

He faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for his crime.

After his conviction, prosecutors asked that Ikolo be detained without bond pending his sentencing hearing; Retired Judge Rick Kennon denied this request over the prosecution's objections.

Ikolo is a Nigerian citizen with a prior federal conviction involving falsifying visas and other identifying information; despite his criminal history, the visiting judge released Ikolo on a $75,000 bond.

Ikolo did not appear at the Williamson County Courthouse for his sentencing. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"This decision by the visiting judge has put the public at risk and denied justice to the victim," District Attorney Shawn Dick said. "Ikolo is a dangerous predator who should have been detained so he did not have the opportunity to flee. We will do everything in our power to bring him back and make him face the consequences of his crime."

Anyone who sees Ikolo should call 911 and inform authorities he has an open warrant out for his arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can anonymously report to the Williamson County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-253-7867.