Round Rock man convicted for molesting teen

article

A Williamson County jury convicted a Round Rock man of indecency with a child on Wednesday.

42-year-old John Frank Scheer was found guilty of molesting a 15-year-old transgender teenager in September 2021 in a Round Rock home. Scheer was known to the victim and was in a position of trust for the child.

The victim called a teen crisis hotline to report the crime. The crisis hotline contacted Texas Child Protective Services for further investigation.

Scheer was arrested by Round Rock police on Nov. 5, 2021.

The jury sentenced Scheer to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division and assessed a fine of $10,000 with a recommendation that the prison time be suspended and that he be placed on Community Supervision.

Scheer will be formally sentenced by a judge on Feb. 24, 2024.