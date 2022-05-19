Copper Dog Scotch Whisky pledges to match APA! adoption fees for National Rescue Dog Day

Copper Dog Scotch Whisky is partnering with Austin Pets Alive! to match adoption fees in celebration of National Rescue Dog Day on May 20.

The Whisky brand says it will match up to $5,000 in adoption fees at APA! from May 20-22. The donation match will go directly to the animal shelter, helping provide critical funds.

(Copper Dog Scotch Whisky)

"Dogs are at the heart of our brand because they reflect the same values upon which Copper Dog was founded -playfulness, mischief, sociability and rascaliness," said Piers Adam, Founder of Copper Dog. "We’re honored to support man’s best friends and all the people giving them new homes on National Rescue Dog Day."

Copper Dog is also teaming up with seven other animal welfare organizations across the U.S., pledging a total of $40,000 in donations for National Rescue Dog Day.

Since January 2021, the whisky brand says it has partnered with 25 animal welfare nonprofits, and donated more than $500,000.