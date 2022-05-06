Take a spin on COTA's iconic track and help the Central Texas Food Bank

article

Have you ever wanted to drive on Circuit of the America's world-famous track? Now's your chance to do so and support a good cause.

COTA is inviting fans to take a spin on its 3.4 mile track to collect donations for the Central Texas Food Bank this Sunday, May 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors must register online and bring a non-perishable food item or contribute a cash donation to receive access to the track, says COTA. Donors can then coast the track in their vehicle at a max speed of 20 mph and experience its iconic turns and elevation changes.

COTA says that for every $1 raised, four meals will be contributed to the Central Texas community.

Advertisement

Almost 800 people so far have registered online to participate. To register, click here.