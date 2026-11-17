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The Brief State Rep. John Bucy filed a bill directing TxDOT to partner with a private company to build a high-speed rail line along the I-35 corridor. The proposed route would connect Dallas, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio with trains operating at speeds of at least 110 mph. The project faces significant hurdles due to previous funding cancellations and high projected costs, with a recent study estimating an Austin–San Antonio line alone at $13.5 billion.



Lawmakers will again be discussing the possibility of bringing a high-speed rail service to Texas during the next legislative session.

State Rep. John Bucy, an Austin Democrat, filed a bill last week that revisits the idea. It’s been proposed many times before, but despite some previous momentum, no track has ever been laid.

Bill proposes rail service along I-35 corridor

What we know:

Bucy’s bill would direct the Texas Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with a private company to construct and maintain a high-speed rail service along the I-35 corridor.

The trains, which would need to reach at least 110 mph, would connect multiple major cities, with stops in Dallas, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio, according to the bill.

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Past proposals and funding issues

The backstory:

This isn’t the first time state lawmakers have debated over whether Texas needs a high-speed rail system. Bucy introduced a nearly identical bill last year, but it died in committee.

A recent study commissioned by Travis County found that building a rail line linking at least two Texas cities – Austin and San Antonio – would be possible, but costly. According to the study, the total cost would sit at around $13.5 billion.

Funding has been a major hurdle in the past. The federal government awarded Amtrak nearly $64 million in 2023 to help with the planning of a high-speed rail project in Texas, but that grant was terminated two years later.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who made the announcement, called the project a "waste of taxpayer funds and a distraction from Amtrak's core mission."

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‘We need more options’

What they're saying:

Advocates have argued that there is a need for alternate means of transportation in these major cities, where most people rely on cars to get around.

"Our roads are full, our cities are growing, and we need more options," Bucy wrote in a post on X after filing his high-speed rail bill last year.

Bill will likely face hurdles

What's next:

The bill is still in its early stages and faces an uphill battle. It will have to make it out of committee and past both the House and Senate before making it to Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa.

If approved, the bill would take effect as soon as Sept. 1, 2027.