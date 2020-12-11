Council approves contract for first major 2016 mobility bond construction project

Austin City Council has approved a construction contract for mobility and safety improvements to South Lamar Boulevard between Riverside Drive and Barton Springs Road.

The City of Austin’s Corridor Program Office can now proceed with executing a contract with DeNucci Constructors, LLC. for an amount not to exceed around $6.8 million, says the city.

The contract approval marks the first major project to progress to construction as part of the Corridor Construction Program primarily funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

“I couldn’t be more pleased that council approved this contract,” said District 5 Councilmember Ann Kitchen in a release. “Soon, this stretch of South Lamar Boulevard near downtown and Lady Bird Lake will be easier and safer for everyone to travel. I have been an advocate for the 2016 Mobility Bond projects from the beginning and am excited to see that we’re so close to construction on South Lamar."

Advertisement

Improvements include new high-tech traffic signals at Riverside Drive, Toomey Road and Barton Springs Road; bus stop improvements; pavement restoration; raised medians; and other improvements including two-way protected bike lanes and separate ADA-compliant sidewalks on both sides of the road, enhanced landscaping with trees, street lighting and streetscape improvements such as benches, bike racks, scooter parking, and waste receptacles.

RELATED: Mayor Adler proposes multimillion dollar bond to fix mobility problem

In addition to the 2016 Mobility Bond funding, CPO has leveraged approximately $362,000 from the City’s Department of Development Services for trees as part of the enhanced landscaping.

In late October 2020, the city says the Texas Department of Transportation granted environmental clearance for the improvements, clearing the way for construction to proceed. Construction could begin as early as January 2021 between Riverside Drive and Barton Springs Road and is expected to be complete in 2022.

RELATED: City council starts mobility bond conversation

CPO is also finalizing the design of additional South Lamar Boulevard corridor improvements between Barton Springs Road and U.S. 290. Construction on those improvements will be bid separately, with work expected to begin in 2022.

For more information about the South Lamar Boulevard corridor, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS