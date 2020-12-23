COVID-19 testing sites seeing large lines before holiday travel

Dozens of people lined up at COVID testing sites all before Christmas. "Our testing resources are actually a little strained right now. Some of the free sites have test wait dates until Saturday or later. It is a little difficult for people to access testing right now," said Allison Stewart the Williamson County health district lead epidemiologist.

While it’s highly encouraged to spend the holidays at home for those who do decide to travel health officials are urging people to get tested before they go. "The CDC does recommend that if you are going to travel that you’ll be tested 1 to 3 days before travel," said Stewart.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

According to Stewart, due to the large amount of people trying to get tested right now you may get your results after Christmas. "Getting your results back in time for travel could be a challenge right now," said Stewart.

For those who are traveling for the holidays, Stewart said they’re also recommending people get tested about 3 to 5 days after they return. "Try to limit your activities to only essential activities for at least seven days after you return even if you do test negative," said Stewart.

While Stewart said the recommendations against travel aren’t enough to actually stop people from doing so they’re predicting a large spike at the beginning of the new year. "We’re expecting January to be a pretty big month for cases we’re hoping we’re wrong that would be great but generally we see a surgeon cases 2 to 3 weeks after a major holiday," said Stewart.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK