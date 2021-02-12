COVID-19 vaccination sites adjusting services due to winter weather

COVID-19 vaccination sites in Central Texas are adjusting their services Friday and through the weekend due to the winter weather.

The following Central Texas counties have adjusted their services due to the severe winter weather impacting Texas:

According to the county, Family Hospital Systems does not have mass vaccination sites open Friday, Feb 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14. Appointments for Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex have been rescheduled for later in the week.

According to the county, appointments for the second COVID-19 vaccine dose for Monday, Feb. 15 are being rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to the severe weather.

Advertisement

Hays County says those who had an appointment scheduled at San Marcos High School will receive an email about the rescheduling. Appointments will be at the same time Wednesday as they would have been on Monday. Those who received their first dose at San Marcos High School are on the list to receive the second dose on Wednesday at that same location regardless if they receive a confirmation email. All Monday appointments have been automatically switched.

Emails for first dose appointments will be sent out soon, says the county. The next first dose clinic will be Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 in Dripping Springs

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Travis County says there are currently no plans for vaccination appointments to be canceled on Friday, Feb. 12. APH is evaluating the weather to determine if cancellations are necessary for future dates. If appointments are canceled, individuals will be contacted directly by APH by phone or email with information regarding rescheduling.

RELATED: Abbott issues disaster declaration due to severe winter weather

The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Texas will be issued from 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 until noon on Monday, Feb. 15. Residents in the area can expect blustery, rainy, and cold conditions across the area today.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady, with highs ranging from the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds will be gusty from 15 to 25 mph. Some freezing rain may mix in with rain, especially across the Hill Country.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.