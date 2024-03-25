Coyotes in Austin: Why you may start seeing them more often this month

article

There are coyote sightings in Austin year-round, but the City says you might start seeing them even more often this month.

We are entering denning season (March-November) and the Austin Animal Center says coyotes will be out more often because they're supporting pups.

In urban settings, like Austin, the Austin Animal Center says coyotes tend to be a little different than coyotes you would find in the country. Coyotes can be sighted at any time of the day in neighborhoods, greenbelts, trails, or just about any other place you can think of. Officials say that's because they're adaptable, opportunistic, and very smart.

(Austin Animal Center)

The Austin Animal Center says the best thing to do when you see a coyote during the day will be to haze them. You can haze coyotes by shouting, waving arms, and throwing non-edible objects, such as rocks or tennis balls in their direction.

Do not provide food or water for coyotes and other wildlife. Report sightings, encounters, incidents and/or concerning behavior to 311 to speak with the Wildlife Officers.

As part of the Coyote Management Policy passed by Austin City Council in 2014, the City of Austin does not remove or relocate coyotes. Population control efforts that work on wolves and deer do not work on coyotes.

For more information about coyotes in Austin, please visit www.austintexas.gov/page/coyotes-central-texas