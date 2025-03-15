Crabapple wildfire grows to 8640 acres near Fredericksburg, 0% contained

The Brief Crews are responding to an 8600-acre wildfire near Fredericksburg and is currently 0% contained. Officials said the Crabapple fire started near 8700 Lower Crabapple Rd. Fredericksburg Fire is directing evacuees to a shelter at Zion Lutheran Church at 426 West Main St. in Fredericksburg.



The Texas A&M Forest Service said a wildfire in Gillespie County has grown to more than 8600 acres Saturday night as crews work to contain it.

What we know:

The agency said the fire is around 8640 acres in size and is currently 0% contained.

Fredericksburg Fire and EMS said the grass fire started around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of Lower Crabapple Road.

Forestry service officials said suppression aircraft were coming to assist crews on the ground.

The Crabapple Fire on March 15, 2025. Officials said Saturday afternoon that the fire is 0% contained.

Evacuations

The agency is urging people between Highway 16 North and FM 1631 and between Ranch Road 1323 and Ranch Road 2721 to be prepared to evacuate.

Fredericksburg Fire is directing evacuees to a shelter at Zion Lutheran Church at 426 West Main St. in Fredericksburg.

What they're saying:

"At this point, there is no containment," Fredericksburg Fire Chief Lynn Bizzell said. "Our goal is to stop the forward progress with air suppression from TDEM and the Texas A&M Forest Service. Our crews are also working behind the fire to make sure embers do not cause more fires. Currently, embers are flying up to half of mile and causing more fires in the area. Our resources are working to protect structures."

Road closures and power outages

Saturday night, the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office said the spread of the fire had slowed because wind speed has slowed.

Deputies warned Highway 16 North towards Llano County and Highway 16 South from Llano County would remain closed until midnight.

The agency said some areas north of the Fredericksburg city limits and south of Eckert Road would be without electricity until at least Sunday. Power crews are expected to check lines for needed repairs Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Austin Fire said 911 operators had received multiple calls about smoke across Austin that they believe is being blown in from the Crabapple fire.

Fredericksburg Fire said around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that the fire was still 0% contained and had moved across Highway 16 North towards FM 1631. The agency said anyone in that path should evacuate.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if there are any injuries or structure damage as a result of the fire at this time.