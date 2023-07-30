3 hospitalized after crash at car meet-up in north Austin parking lot: DPS

Three people were hospitalized Saturday night after a car attempted to evade a DPS trooper responding to a car meet up in a north Austin parking lot.

According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to assist Austin police with approximately 100 vehicles in the Target parking lot at 8610 Research Blvd.

A DPS trooper responding to the location observed a white Mustang speeding without headlights on.

The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Mustang, but the driver refused to stop and evaded the trooper to the intersection of Payton Gin Road and Ohlen Road, where the Mustang struck a Toyota with two passengers inside.

The driver of the Mustang was apprehended, and both the driver and the occupants of the Toyota were transported to hospitals by ATCEMS.