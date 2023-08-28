Rollover crash in South Austin kills 1 person

One person was killed in a rollover crash in South Austin on Saturday, August 26.

Around 10 p.m., DPS says a pickup truck was headed eastbound on Slaughter Lane between I-35 and Bluff Springs Road when the driver lost control, crossed the westbound lanes and rolled over.

The woman who was driving the pickup died on scene.

Another woman, who was a passenger in the truck, was taken to St. David's South with serious injuries.

DPS is still investigating what caused the driver to lose control.