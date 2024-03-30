Crash on FM 973 kills 3 people; 4 others hospitalized: ATCEMS

Three people are dead and four others are in the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a two-vehicle crash near the airport early Saturday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

At approximately 2:37 a.m., ATCEMS medics responded to a vehicle rescue between 2400 and 4500 N. FM 973 in southeast Austin near the airport. They said there were possibly multiple patients dead at the scene.

Medics reported that there were seven people involved in the crash, and that three of those patients were pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult patient was entrapped in one of the vehicles; medics successfully removed that patient and had them transported by STAR Flight helicopter to Dell Seton with critical life-threatening injuries.

The three additional patients sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and were transported by ambulance to St. David's South.