Texas school bus crash: Truck driver charged with negligent homicide

The cement truck driver involved in the deadly crash with a Hays CISD school bus and another vehicle was charged and arrested on Friday, Texas DPS said.

According to Bastrop County court records, truck driver Jerry Hernandez was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Hernandez was arrested on Friday, March 29 on a negligent homicide warrant. He was also arrested on an unrelated warrant for a bond violation out of Hays County.

Both warrants were served at his home in Bastrop County, and he was taken into custody without incident.

On Thursday, a source with Texas DPS confirmed that an arrest affidavit says Hernandez admitted to an officer at the scene that he took marijuana and cocaine the morning of the deadly crash.

The crash included a Hays CISD school bus with 44 pre-kindergarten students and 11 adults. A second vehicle that was behind the bus was also involved in the crash on Friday, March 22.

Two people were killed in the crash: Five-year-old Ulises Rodriguez Montoya and 33-year-old Ryan Wallace.

Criminal case records from Bastrop County show that Hernandez has a history of traffic violations going back to 2000.

The case records also revealed Hernandez had been charged with Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia in 2010.

According to Hays CISD, an early childhood education teacher is still hospitalized following the crash, and the bus driver is still recovering mentally and physically.