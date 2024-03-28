Woman killed after hitting truck tractor on SH 130 in Travis County: DPS

A woman is dead after a deadly crash in Travis County, Texas DPS said.

On Thursday, March 28, troopers responded to a deadly crash on SH 130 south of Cameron Road in Travis County.

A Honda was heading south on SH 130, and for unknown reasons, the driver went into the grass median, then went back on the road, striking an international truck tractor towing a trailer.

As a result of the crash, the female driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck tractor was not injured.

There are significant delays in the area. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.