Crash on I-35: 18-wheeler strikes bridge

The Brief APD says an 18-wheeler has struck a bridge on I-35 Incident happened southbound at 11th and 12th Streets Roadway will remain closed until it is deemed safe by TxDOT



A portion of I-35 is shut down after an 18-wheeler struck a bridge.

What we know:

The Austin Police Department says the incident happened at 11th and 12th Streets southbound at around 11 a.m.

Lanes are shut down in the area except the far right shoulder.

What you can do:

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to plan alternate routes to avoid delays.

What we don't know:

APD says the roadway will remain closed until it is deemed safe by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.