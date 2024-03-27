Crash in downtown Austin kills elderly man: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A driver is dead after a three-vehicle crash on the I-35 service road downtown, according to Austin police.
On Sunday, March 17, around 1:57 p.m., Austin police responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 900 block of South I-35 southbound service road.
The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Joe Ildefonso Garcia, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
All others involved in the crash refused transport to the hospital, remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information on this case should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org, or call 512-472-8477.