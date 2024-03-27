Possible explosion, fire at northwest Austin dental office: AFD

Austin fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a dental office in northwest Austin.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

According to AFD, crews are at the scene of a working fire in a dental office in a commercial strip center in the 3900 block of West Parmer Lane.

AFD says there are reports of pressurized gas containers involved, with a possible explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more information.