Possible explosion, fire at northwest Austin dental office: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a dental office in northwest Austin.
According to AFD, crews are at the scene of a working fire in a dental office in a commercial strip center in the 3900 block of West Parmer Lane.
AFD says there are reports of pressurized gas containers involved, with a possible explosion.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more information.