Crash involving tractor-trailers shuts down part of I-35 in Georgetown

A crash involving two 18-wheelers shut down part of I-35 in Georgetown.

The tractor-trailers collided around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound frontage road about a mile north of State Highway 29.

EMS crews had to rescue one of the drivers who was trapped in his truck, but officials say no one was hurt.

Two lanes of the frontage road as well as one lane of the freeway were closed for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.

Officials say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.