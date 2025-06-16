Man accused of 'credible threat' against state lawmakers apprehended in Fayette County

The Brief Man accused of making "credible threat" against Texas lawmakers was apprehended Concerned citizen reported man was on his way to the protests at state Capitol Man was apprehended in Fayette County, told troopers he had a handgun in the car



A man accused of making threats against Texas lawmakers was apprehended in Fayette County on Saturday.

What we know:

Texas DPS says that it was notified of a threat against Texas state lawmakers on Saturday.

A concerned citizen had reported to local authorities that a man was on his way to the "No Kings" protest at the Texas State Capitol and planned to harm state lawmakers.

DPS then evacuated the building and grounds out of an abundance of caution and began to investigate the threat, which was determined credible.

The man was found traveling on SH 71 in Fayette County. Around 1:30 p.m., troopers stopped his vehicle for speeding. During the traffic stop, the man allegedly told troopers he had a handgun in the vehicle.

The man was arrested on a misdemeanor traffic charge and taken into custody for further questioning about the threat. The handgun was seized as well.

What we don't know:

DPS has yet to identify the suspect.

What's next:

DPS says no charges related to the alleged threat have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Minnesota lawmaker shooting

Big picture view:

The threats came on the same day that two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot by someone impersonating a police officer.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot.

Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot, but Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he is "cautiously optimistic" that they will survive.

A manifesto identifying other lawmakers was found in the vehicle, along with papers that said "No Kings" on them, police say.

READ MORE: MN lawmaker shootings: No Kings papers found inside suspect's fake police car

The motive for the shooting has not officially been shared by authorities. The suspect, Vance Boelter, was arrested after a nearly two-day manhunt.

Boelter will be held on $5 million bail on the state charges, court documents say. Boelter may also face federal charges.

Boelter, 57, was arrested by authorities near Green Isle Sunday night after a 43-hour manhunt in what officials say was the largest manhunt in state history that involved more than 20 SWAT teams.

He was charged via warrant in Hennepin County with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to court documents that were unsealed after his arrest.