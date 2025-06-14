LIVE UPDATES: 'No Kings' protests in Austin Saturday

The Brief "No Kings" protests will be held across the country on Saturday. Protests will be held in several Central Texas cities. Texas Gov. Abbott sent 5,000 National Guard soldiers and 2,000 DPS troopers across the state.



Demonstrators in North Texas and around the country will protest against the Trump administration on Saturday.

The "No Kings Day of Mobilizations" will include protests in Austin.

Live Updates

11:58 a.m.

The protests in Dallas are set to begin at noon. You can watch FOX 4's coverage live now.

11:38 a.m.

Austin police ask for anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious during the protests to call 911.

10:10 a.m.

Protests are underway in Houston.

You can watch live coverage from KRIV.

9:57 a.m.

Austin police say the Capitol grounds will close "promptly" at 8 p.m. and encourage people to plan how they will leave.

8:45 a.m.

The Austin Police Department says anyone who would like to receive information about Saturday's planned protest at the Texas Capitol is asked to text protest614 to 888777.

8:42 a.m.

Texas DPS said on Friday that the Capitol will be closed at 4 p.m.

They say the Capitol Grounds, the site of the main "No Kings" protest will remain open.

No Kings Protests in Austin area

According to the No Kings website, these are the locations and times of the Austin area demonstrations.

Austin

Location: Texas Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave.

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

San Marcos

Location: 101 E San Antonio St, Courthouse Square

Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pflugerville

Location: 2301 Kelly Ln

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Taylor

Location: 201 N Main Street

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bastrop

Location: Bastrop Pedestrian Bridge over the Colorado River

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fredericksburg

Location: 101 W Main St

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

What are the "No Kings Day" protests about?

What we know:

The group is expected to hold demonstrations for the "No Kings Day of Mobilizations" across the country on Saturday, June 14.

June 14 is Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, and President Donald Trump's birthday. A military parade to celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army will be held in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed over 2,000 Texas DPS troopers and over 5,000 Texas National Guard soldiers to assist local law enforcement respond to protests and to "maintain law and order."

No Kings protests nationwide

Big picture view:

These protests are planned in nearly 2,000 cities across the United States on Saturday, the same day a military parade is planned to happen in Washington, D.C. for the Army's 250th birthday. Saturday also marks Flag Day and President Trump's birthday.

The protests, organized by the 50501 national movement, are meant to counter what organizers call a day for Trump to feed his own ego as he turns 79 years old.

"The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us," the No Kings website says. "On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

The No Kings theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

People of all ages are expected to come together in nearly 2,000 protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags. The movement says it is committed to keeping their protests nonviolent.

You can learn more and see a map of scheduled protests

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

Army parade in Washington

What's next:

The nationwide demonstrations will coincide with the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned. But earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to ratchet up the event – which falls on Trump’s birthday – to include 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. He has long sought a similar display of patriotic force.