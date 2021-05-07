Crews battling Copper Canyon Fire in Gila County; portion of US 60 closed

Fire officials say a 2,400-acre wildfire has resulted in the closure of US 60 near Globe on May 7.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said a 60-mile (97-kilometer) stretch of US 60 was closed between the eastern outskirts of Globe and the junction with State Route 73 on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

According to a tweet made by the Arizona State Forestry, the Copper Canyon Fire resulted in the highway's closure between mile markers 255 and 260.

Officials said the fire started Friday about 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Globe and as of Saturday morning burned an estimated 2,400 acres of grass and brush.

Tankers were assisting ground crews working to keep the fire from ranches, mines and utilities infrastructure, officials said.

No evacuations were announced.

Officials said the fire was determined to be human-caused but did not provide specifics.

There is zero containment as the fire continues to burn on both sides of the highway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A DC-10 tanker at the Copper Canyon fire on May 7, 2021

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters