Crews fighting 30-acre wildfire in Buda

Crews are working to put out a wildfire in Buda.

The Texas Wildland Task Force was called to assist with the wildfire in the Ruby Ranch subdivision in West Buda near Montgomery Court.

As of July 18, around 3:13 p.m., officials say the fire is limited to a roughly 30-acre area. Officials have no indication of the cause of the fire yet.

Officials are closing FM 967 from Ruby Ranch Rd. to 6025 FM 967 to allow emergency vehicles easier access to battle the wildfire in that neighborhood.

No structures are in danger, but out of an abundance of caution, officials from the Hays County Office of Emergency Management said four homes have been evacuated.

