Crews have Bastrop County wildfire 75% contained after 24 hours

Emergency crews continue to battle an estimated 36-acre wildfire in Bastrop County Saturday night into Sunday afternoon.

The wildfire was initially believed to cover 100 acres Saturday night, but more accurate map readings in the daylight downgraded the fire to an estimate of 50 acres, the fire is now believed to be spread across 36 acres.

Texas A&M Forest Service says the official cause of the fire is a "cooking fire."

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management confirmed Saturday a wildfire in the vicinity of Cassel Way, Kelly Road, and 1441 in Bastrop County.

Kelly Road East from Cassel Way and west of Kelly Road to Hwy 21 had initially been evacuated with potential structural damage a major concern, however, as of early Sunday morning, the evacuation order has been lifted.

Advertisement

The fire at this time is estimated to be 75% contained with no reported structure damage.

Emergency crews are evacuating homes in and around Cassel Way in Bastrop County due to a wildfire.

"If you live in the area please be aware of your surroundings and evacuate if necessary. If you do not live in the area, please stay away and let firefighters do their job," said Bastrop County OEM initially in a Facebook post.

Multiple agencies and departments were reported to be on scene Saturday night including as many as 50 firefighters and over 30 engines.

Texas A&M Forest Service says crews will continue to monitor the fire overnight and into Sunday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

This is a developing story, check back for updates.