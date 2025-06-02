June 2025 marks ten years since Hutto police officer was killed

The Brief June 2025 marks ten years since Hutto Police Sgt Chris Kelley was killed Kelley was run over by a suspect attempting to drive off with his patrol car His legacy lives on in his family, coworkers and the Chris Kelley Foundation



The blue light that shines on Hutto Police Officer Chris Kelley’s memory hasn’t dimmed after 10 years.

Community members continue to honor the ultimate sacrifice he made.

Hutto Police Sgt Chris Kelly

The backstory:

Kelley served in the United States Air Force and then eventually became a sergeant with the Hutto Police Department.

On June 24, 2015, Kelley was killed.

READ MORE

Kelley was trying to arrest a man when the suspect got into the driver’s seat of the patrol car and ran him over.

The man accused of killing him, Colby Williamson, went on trial in 2017. He was convicted and sentenced to prison.

Loved ones, coworkers remember him

What they're saying:

"It means that his life is not going unnoticed, that his servant heart meant the world to the community, to the police department and to all of us just as much," Chris Kelley’s widow, Michele Kelley, said.

An eternal blue glow burns not just in memory, but in gratitude.

"Everyone was drawn to Chris. I don't think Chris didn't have a friend in this police department," Hutto Police Department Lt. Josh Bellenir said.

Kelley was known for his sense of humor.

"He always kept things lively. There was never a dull moment," Lt. Bellenir said.

He was also known as a leader in the department.

"We all knew he was going to be a chief here one day," Lt. Bellenir said.

"I tell people that it feels like yesterday, but also feels like a lifetime ago," Kelley said about Chris's death.

She said it was a time when strangers were united by tragedy.

"I think that through the tragedy, though, people were able to embrace not only the police department and police officers as human beings, but it was also able to help them be served at hearts and for them to see some beauty in the tragedy," Kelley said.

Kelley’s family in blue continues to remember him.

"His fingerprints, his memory, his legacy is on everything that we do in this department and what we have done and what we will continue to do," Hutto Police Department Chief Jeffrey Yorbrough said.

"We're never going to let his name be forgotten," Lt. Bellenir said.

Chris Kelley Foundation

Dig deeper:

To continue his legacy, Michele started the Chris Kelley Foundation.

"We continue to help first responders and military members in need financially. We also provide school scholarships, so it means a lot to be able to help the next generation as well as help those who serve us each and every day," Kelley said.

They hold an annual 5K. This year’s is on June 21st at 7:30 p.m. at the Brushy Creek Amphitheatre in Hutto. There will be live music, a silent auction, and a memorial for fallen officers.

"Just like the day that we brought Chris home, the community was there when we were heading to the Catholic Church. There wasn't a single empty space on the side of that road as we were escorting Chris to the church. The 5K is just as tremendous because all these years later, and we still see many of the same faces that were lined up along the road, holding the blue flags, wearing the shirts and yeah, 7610, that's a number that we don't forget," Lt. Bellenir said.

Though his shift is over, his courage lives on forever lit in blue.

"Sergeant Christopher Dan Kelly, end of watch June 24th, 2015," Kelley said.