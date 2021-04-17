Crowds gather to watch Austin FC play inaugural match against LAFC

For the first time ever, it was game day for Austin FC. Austin FC lost their first match against LAFC in California, but tons of fans still showed their support in Central Texas over 1,300 miles away.

"It's so exciting to put Austin on the map for the first major league sports team, and it's so awesome to see everyone rally around it all the way from really young kids to people who've been in Austin their whole life," said Julie Fisher, Austin FC fan.

The game was in California, but that didn't stop soccer fans in the area from getting together and cheering on their team.

"Today is an absolutely historic moment where Austin FC and Yeti have partnered to bring 1000 supporters, season ticket members, and fans here to the heart of Austin to watch the historic day where Austin FC plays in their inaugural match," said Clark Beacom, Chief Revenue Officer for Austin FC.

A huge watch party took place on the lawn of The Long Center for Performing Arts in South Austin overlooking the Downtown skyline.

"There were a variety of precautions taken today and we worked with the Long Center to develop wellness checks, requiring masks and these pods that you'll find throughout the grassy area," said Beacom.

Tons of pods were sectioned off throughout the grass for groups to sit in. Many fans didn't mind like Julie Fisher who says she was just happy to be there. "I think over the past year it's been really hard to rally around different sports, but to be in-person to celebrate and cheer on Austin FC with so many people out there, it's really exciting."

The season opener game gives the fans a taste of what's to come.

"I can't wait until we get our first home game and it's just absolutely packed and it's noisy and raucous and everyone's wearing green and black. It's gonna be a lot of fun," said Eric Hirst, Austin FC fan.

Austin FC’s first home game will be in June.