Major League Soccer Commissioner visits Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber made his first trip since the pandemic started and it included a tour of the new, $260 million Q2 Stadium.

Garber said he loves Austin FC's stadium and said that it's one that feels just like Texas: "grand", big, and open.

"This stadium is everything that we hoped it would be! Its design and its thoughtfulness represents the character of Austin but it also represents the brand of Major League Soccer," Garber said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

"I think it's not just gonna be a venue for Austin FC, I think it's gonna be a great venue for women's soccer for international soccer and this place is gonna really show the rest of the country what soccer in Texas can be," Garber added.

Austin FC recently unveiled its 34 game schedule for its inaugural season and it kicks off on the road against Los Angeles Football Club on Saturday, April 17. The match against LAFC will be televised on FOX 7 Austin and FOX Sports.

Austin FC will play six additional road matches before playing its home opener at Q2 Stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m (CT). You can check out the team's full schedule here.