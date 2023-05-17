Man dies in custody after crash on FM 969: TCSO

A man died while in custody following a crash on FM 969 over the weekend, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

TCSO says on May 14, deputies responded to the area of 10100-10506 FM 969 in eastern Travis County near Bud Dryden Airport after receiving calls about a multi-vehicle crash just before 4 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found citizens attempting to gain control of and assist a male driver, who appeared to be in an altered mental state, says TCSO. Deputies were able to detain him and determined he needed medical treatment.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Jose Jacobo Melgar-Menjivar, was transferred into Austin-Travis County EMS's care, but TCSO says he suffered a medical emergency. Medics were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at 5 p.m.

One other person was also transported to a nearby hospital following the crash.

Texas DPS is investigating the crash and TCSO is conducting an investigation into the death in custody.

Autopsy results are pending.