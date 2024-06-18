Man steals beer, strikes motorcyclist in hit-and-run in North Austin: police
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
APD says the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 in the 1200 block of W. Parmer Lane in North Austin.
The man suspected in the crash reportedly stole beer from a nearby 7/11, then got in his vehicle and turned west on Parmer Lane. The suspect struck a motorcyclist, causing them to crash and suffer non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect then fled westbound on W. Parmer Lane in the eastbound lanes, before turning onto Scofield Farms Drive.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s to early 30s with a thin build and short to average height. His car is described as a black or dark four-door sedan.
(Austin Police Department)
MORE CRIME COVERAGE
- Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Abbott announces $10K reward for information
- Man arrested for shooting another man in downtown Austin
- Family of man killed near Barton Springs Pool calls for answers two years later
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.
You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.