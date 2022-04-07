Expand / Collapse search

Dallas 3-year-old shooting death: Father faces additional charges

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

The mother of a Dallas 3-year old boy who was shot in the head has been charged with an additional crime.

DALLAS - A Dallas man whose 3-year-old son was shot and killed in a car faces new criminal charges.

Police said Jalexus Washington Sr. tampered with physical evidence. He was previously arrested on a gun charge.

JALEXUS-WASHINGTON-SR.png

Jalexus Washington Sr.

His son, 3-year-old Jalexus Washington Jr., died after being shot in the head last week while in his mother’s car. 

She reportedly claimed he was shot by another driver in a road rage incident.

Police said Lacravivonne Washington’s story did not hold up and they found evidence that the shot came from inside the car.

LACRAVIONNE-WASHINGTON.png

Lacravivonne Washington

She was arrested for child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

The child endangerment charges are for a gun being accessible to a child and a child being unrestrained in a vehicle.

