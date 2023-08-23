Dallas Cowboys DE Sam Williams arrested in Frisco this weekend

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams was arrested in Frisco over the weekend, according to Frisco police.

The second-year player out of Ole Miss was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The circumstances around the arrest have not been released at this time.

The 24-year-old Williams had a sack and two tackles in the Cowboys preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

The defensive end was at the Cowboys open practice in Frisco on Tuesday.

This isn't Williams' first run in with the law since joining the Cowboys.

In December 2022, Williams was cited for reckless driving in a crash in Plano.

He sideswiped a car while traveling south on Preston Road in Corvette.

Both Williams and the other driver were briefly hospitalized.

OXNARD, CA - AUGUST 02: Defensive end Sam Williams #54 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in drills during training camp at River Ridge Fields on August 2, 2022 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Williams was a second-round pick for the Cowboys in 2022.

In his rookie season he recorded 4 sacks and 15 tackles for the team, improving as the year went on.