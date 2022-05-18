Dallas ISD names lone finalist for superintendent to replace Michael Hinojosa

article

Dallas ISD has named its lone finalist to take over as the superintendent for the largest school district in Texas.

Dr. Stephanie Elizalde was chosen by the Board of Trustees as the lone finalist to take over for Dr. Michael Hinojosa.

Most recently, Dr. Elizalde has been Austin ISD's superintendent since 2020. She was with Dallas ISD prior to that as the chief of school leadership.

Dr. Hinojosa announced in January that he would be leaving his post as superintendent after 13 years. He’s said he’ll also make himself available to his successor to prepare that person for the job and ensure a smooth transition.

If confirmed, Dr. Elizalde would be the second female superintendent in Dallas ISD.