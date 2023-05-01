Dallas police dog helped save officer's life in shootout, chief says

A Dallas police K9 received special recognition from Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia on Monday morning, who said the dog's "heroic" actions, helped save an officer's life.

The Dallas Police Department released body camera video of a Friday morning shootout that injured the Dallas police officer and K9, and killed a suspect.

Police were called to Pleasant Grove after suspect Brian Casillas shot two family members inside a home on Cypress Avenue on Thursday night. Dallas police said the shooting stemmed from a complaint about loud music. Both of the injured family members are expected to recover.

Hours later, DPD says someone called 911 after a man covered in blood knocked on their door.

Senior Corporal Scott Jay and K9 Officer Figor from Jan 20, 2023 (Source: Tactical DPD)

A K9 unit was called to a wooded area in an attempt to find Casillas, including Senior Corporal Scott Jay and K9 officer Figor.

Figor spotted Casillas near a bridge and was shot one time through the chest.

Senior Corporal Jay was also shot in the leg and in his ballistic vest.

He then opened fire at the suspect. Police said Monday Casillas was struck multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The work of this dog that night is nothing short of heroic," said Chief Garcia during Monday's news conference. "Our canines are invaluable members of this police department and helped save his partner's life."

Body camera video shows the chaotic sequence of events.

After the shots are fired you can hear Corporal Jay plead with other officers to take care of his dog.

Chief Garcia said Jay and Figor had been partnered together for about a year and that Jay went to Florida to pick up the K9 officer.

Both Jay and Figor have since been released from medical care.

Garcia said that Senior Corporal Jay wanted to thank Dallas Animal Emergency on Fitzhugh who treated Figor's gunshot wound.

The K9 officer was donated to the Dallas Police Department by One Community USA, a non-profit in April 2022.

The shooting on Friday morning is the third officer-involved shooting of 2023 by Dallas police.

"All three have involved violent suspects who shot at my officers, our partners. All three. This is despicable and deplorable," said Garcia.

Brian Casillas recent mugshots (Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

The 20-year-old Casillas faced charges for multiple incidents over the last two years, including driving while intoxicated, family violence, evading arrest and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities.