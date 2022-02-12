Dallas Zoo tiger cub back Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl

An adorable tiger cub from the Dallas Zoo "predicted" that the Cincinnati Bengals would edge out the Los Angeles Rams in the upcoming Super Bowl LVI, the zoo said.

Video shows Sumatran tiger cub Sumni choosing between two piles of treats – one with the Bengals’ logo and one with the Rams’ colors. After some consideration, Sumni chooses the treats nearest the Bengals’ logo.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13.

