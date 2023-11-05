Dan Patrick out with pneumonia as Special Session ends at Capitol

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will not be at the Texas Capitol as the third Special Session wraps up this week.

His office posted on social media this week that Patrick was diagnosed with viral pneumonia. He's now recovering and will be working from home "until he can resume his full-time schedule."

Notably, the Senate was scheduled to discuss a border security bill today.

Instead, the chamber quickly gaveled in and out without taking action on House Bill 4. The legislation would make it a state crime to enter Texas illegally from Mexico, allowing police to send migrants back to Mexico or arrest them if they refuse.

The Senate is now in recess until Tuesday afternoon, which is the last day of the Special Session.