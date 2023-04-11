Travis County DA asks to present evidence to Board of Pardons and Paroles in Daniel Perry murder case

Travis County District Attorney José Garza has written to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to request an appointment ‘to present evidence considered by the jury’ in Daniel Perry’s murder trial. He also wants to Board to hear from the victim's family.

The request comes days after Governor Greg Abbott called on the Board to pardon Perry.

Garza says it's also important for the Board to consider the public safety implications of their decision before making a final recommendation.

"For as long the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has existed, it has been a cautious steward of the power of clemency in our State," said Garza. "We look forward to working with the Board to present all evidence necessary for its consideration."

RELATED COVERAGE:

Perry was convicted of killing Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in 2020 during a 2-week trial that concluded Friday.

There is a hearing on April 11 to set a date for sentencing.