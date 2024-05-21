Austin police drafted unsent letter to parole board in support of Daniel Perry

The Austin Police Department almost took a stance in the politicized pardon of former Army Sgt. Daniel Perry. Ultimately, their drafted letter was not submitted after discussions with city leaders.

A Travis County jury convicted Perry of murder for the shooting death of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster. It happened back in 2020 when Foster was legally carrying an AK-47 during a protest in downtown Austin. Perry was driving for a rideshare company when he shot and killed Foster.

Last week, Gov. Abbott pardoned Perry.

The APD letter obtained by FOX 7 Austin was drafted to "request clemency" for Perry before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. It claims the shooting was "a justified homicide and Perry acted in self-defense."

The Travis County District Attorney said the pardon showed state leaders have "put politics over justice" and "made a mockery of our legal system."