Austin police drafted unsent letter to parole board in support of Daniel Perry
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department almost took a stance in the politicized pardon of former Army Sgt. Daniel Perry. Ultimately, their drafted letter was not submitted after discussions with city leaders.
A Travis County jury convicted Perry of murder for the shooting death of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster. It happened back in 2020 when Foster was legally carrying an AK-47 during a protest in downtown Austin. Perry was driving for a rideshare company when he shot and killed Foster.
Last week, Gov. Abbott pardoned Perry.
MORE STORIES:
- Daniel Perry still faces misdemeanor deadly conduct charge after full pardon
- Daniel Perry trial: Gov. Abbott issues full pardon, restoration of civil rights
- Daniel Perry's attorney, victim's mother speak out after full pardon
- Daniel Perry found guilty of murder in death of Austin protester in 2020, jury states
The APD letter obtained by FOX 7 Austin was drafted to "request clemency" for Perry before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. It claims the shooting was "a justified homicide and Perry acted in self-defense."
The Travis County District Attorney said the pardon showed state leaders have "put politics over justice" and "made a mockery of our legal system."