Petition to pardon Daniel Perry submitted to governor by Austin law firm
AUSTIN, Texas - A petition to pardon Sgt. Daniel Perry has been submitted to Gov. Abbott by an Austin criminal law firm representing Perry, according to a tweet from the firm.
The firm, O'Connell West, PLLC, says the petition "spells out how Daniel did not receive a fair trial," citing how Garrett Foster was "illegally in possession of the AK-47 rifle" and citing jury misconduct.
DANIEL PERRY COVERAGE
- Daniel Perry sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder of Austin protester in 2020
- Gov. Abbott calls for Daniel Perry pardon after found guilty of murder in death of protester in 2020
- Daniel Perry found guilty of murder in death of Austin protester in 2020, jury states
In April, a Travis County jury found Perry guilty of murder in the July 2020 death of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster, and not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening to drive his vehicle towards another person.
In the days following the verdict, Gov. Abbott called for the pardon of Perry in a post on Twitter (now known as X).
In May, a Travis County judge sentenced Perry to 25 years in prison for the murder.