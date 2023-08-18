Petition to pardon Daniel Perry submitted to governor by Austin law firm

A petition to pardon Sgt. Daniel Perry has been submitted to Gov. Abbott by an Austin criminal law firm representing Perry, according to a tweet from the firm.

The firm, O'Connell West, PLLC, says the petition "spells out how Daniel did not receive a fair trial," citing how Garrett Foster was "illegally in possession of the AK-47 rifle" and citing jury misconduct.

In April, a Travis County jury found Perry guilty of murder in the July 2020 death of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster, and not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening to drive his vehicle towards another person.

In the days following the verdict, Gov. Abbott called for the pardon of Perry in a post on Twitter (now known as X).

In May, a Travis County judge sentenced Perry to 25 years in prison for the murder.