Daniel Sanchez trial: Defense's use-of-force expert testifies on Day 5

The Brief Deadly conduct trial for APD Officer Daniel Sanchez continued Thursday Defense's use-of-force expert testified on active shooter protocols Closing arguments start Friday morning



The deadly conduct trial for Austin Police Officer Daniel Sanchez continues on Thursday. Sanchez shot and killed tech entrepreneur Raj Moonesinghe.

What they're saying:

In November 2022, Sanchez was one of three Austin Police officers who responded to a 911 call about a man pointing a rifle down the street of a South Austin neighborhood.

"The further they get to the scene, the more threatening the scene becomes because of the fact they're looking for a man with a rifle who’s out on foot," the defense’s use-of-force expert Mark Sawa said.

When Officer Sanchez was pulling up, two shots could be heard.

"It would fall directly in line with active shooter protocols," Sawa said.

"The definition of an active shooter by that is a person that’s actively engaged in killing people in an enclosed, confined area so it’s actively killing, they’re killing people right now and that drives the tactics in ALERT training," the state’s use-of-force expert Chuck Joyner said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

"What if you don’t know if someone has killed someone, you pull up on a scene and all you’ve heard is one or two shots, you don’t know if anyone’s been killed?" Travis County Assistant District Attorney Rob Drummond.

"That’s not an active shooter," Joyner said.

When Officer Sanchez got out of his patrol car with his rifle, he shot Moonesinghe five times.

"The use of force by officer Daniel Sanchez was lawful and immediately necessary given the totality of circumstances confronting him at the moment he applied that force," Sawa said.

Prosecutors argue Moonesinghe was not performing an act that constitutes the use or attempted use of unlawful deadly force when Sanchez arrived.

What's next:

Closing arguments will start Friday morning and then the jury will begin deliberating.