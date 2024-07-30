2 teens charged with manslaughter after man dies from injuries during fight in Kingsland

Two teens were arrested in connection to the death of a man in Kingsland, the Llano County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said on July 14, a fight happened involving multiple people at a home in Kingsland.

When deputies arrived, David Justus was found unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital in Marble Falls, then flown to a hospital in Temple.

On July 23, Justus died from the injuries he had during the fight.

Francisco Reyes, 18, and Ryan Moore, 19, were both arrested and charged with manslaughter.

This is an ongoing investigation.