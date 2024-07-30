Man arrested for robbing San Marcos gas station

article

A man was arrested after robbing a gas station in San Marcos, deputies said.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, on July 21, around 2:19 a.m., deputies responded to the Stripes gas station at 2700 Hunter Road in reference to an aggravated robbery.

The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Jonathan Ledesma, left the scene before deputies arrived with $50 and an 18-pack of beer.

Investigators were able to identify Ledesma after reviewing video footage of the incident.

Ledesma was arrested without incident and is currently in the Hays County Jail.