Former teacher found guilty of sexual assault of a child in San Marcos

A former teacher has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault of a child in San Marcos.

David Ross Guerrero was an English teacher and assistant coach for the girls' soccer team at San Marcos High School from 2008 until the time he resigned in 2013.

Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins says, in 2018, a female victim reported that Guerrero had a sexual relationship with her while she was a student at SMHS in 2009.

San Marcos police investigated and determined that there were likely other victims.

After Guerrero was found guilty, three victims, who were also his students, testified during the punishment phase about his inappropriate behavior and sexual relationships with them while he was a teacher, the Hays County DA said.

Guerrero was sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment on the first count, to be followed by ten years’ probation for the remaining counts.