David Sanborn, legendary saxophone player, dies at 78

David Sanborn, the legendary saxophonist and Grammy Award-winning musician, has died at 78, according to a post published on Sanborn’s social media accounts. He was 78 years old.

Sanborn passed away on Sunday afternoon after "an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications," according to the artist’s Instagram account.

Sanborn had been diagnosed with cancer since 2018 "but had been able to maintain his normal schedule of concerts until just recently," the post continued.

The gifted musician recorded with dozens of music icons including Stevie Wonder, James Brown, David Bowie, and many more, according to Sanborn’s official website.

He won a total of six Grammys and had eight gold albums and one platinum, according to TMZ.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.