Austin police, ATCEMS provide safety tips after deadly crash near SXSW

Austin first responders gave some insight into the deadly hit-and-run that took place early Tuesday morning. They provided tips to the public as South by Southwest continues to bring more people to the area.

"If you are a pedestrian in that area, if you are driving in that area, just be cautious and know that there are going to be tons of people out," says Officer Jose Mendez, with Austin police.

Austin police are warning the public of the importance of watching your surroundings and the dangers of the roads, after a deadly crash on Tuesday morning.

"The Austin Police Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians at the intersection of E 7th Street and Red River Street," says Officer Mendez.

According to first responders, when they arrived, one person was dead, and the other was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

"The suspect vehicle did not remain on scene and continued traveling eastbound on E 7th Street. Right now, the information that we have has been identified as a dark gray Mazda passenger vehicle," says Officer Mendez.

Austin police are asking residents to remain vigilant as South by Southwest brings in more foot and vehicle traffic.

"If you are in the downtown area, we encourage you to follow all traffic control devices and just be patient. This is an event that we look forward to every year. Our special events team does a great job of putting things in place and making sure that we are equipped with the correct resources," says Officer Mendez.

First responders say if you plan to drink, plan a safe route home.

"Everything in moderation. Obviously, don't drink and drive. There are too many options: ride-share, call a friend, take a shuttle, and be aware of your surroundings," said Captain Christa Stedman, with Austin-Travis County EMS.

"You will see downtown with an overwhelming police presence. We do have our special response team, our swat team, along with several different other units, as well as a lot of people working behind the scenes," says Officer Mendez.

Austin-Travis County EMS is also working behind the scenes.

"We have our motorcycle medics, we have medics, our special response units, which is sort of our AVSs that we use to get around downtown. We have dedicated ambulances, and then we actually stand up what we call a patient collection point," says Captain Christa Stedman.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the patient collection point is similar to a field hospital used to treat or transport patients.

"Safety is the biggest thing for us right now," says Officer Mendez.