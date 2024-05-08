Kyle will purchase water from San Marcos through 2026 in new agreement

Council members from the city of San Marcos and the city of Kyle reached a deal on a water sharing agreement during their respective council meetings on Tuesday night.

Both the cities agreed on a maximum amount of 500 acre feet of water per year to be pumped into Kyle, from the Edwards Aquifer Authority, or EAA, wells.

San Marcos says that's up from the maximum amount of 300 acre feet in previous years.

"San Marcos and Kyle possess Edwards Aquifer Authority permits due to the ongoing historical drought that Central Texas is currently facing," said Mike Murphy, Director of Water Utilities. "Kyle anticipates the need for additional water for the calendar years 2024, 2025 and 2026."

The City of Kyle says it will pay San Marcos nearly $23,000 a month, regardless of the amount being used.

"The plan is to use this water now as soon as this agreement is signed, because we are going to be paying for it," Murphy said.

"What has happened is San Marcos has not grown as quickly as they were anticipated to grow, and we’ve grown much more quickly than we were anticipated to grow," said Kyle city council member Dr. Lauralee Harris. "So, the percentages have changed, but the EAA has not changed the percentage of allocation."

Right now, San Marcos is under stage two water restrictions, and Kyle is under an amended stage three. Both cities are watering on designated days.

"San Marcos has supplies above and beyond their current needs within the EAA permit," Murphy said.