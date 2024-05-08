Texas weather: Williamson County prepares for severe weather

Most of FOX 7 Austin’s northern viewing area was under a tornado watch on Wednesday, May 8, including Williamson, Lee, and Burnet Counties.

The National Weather Service warned there was a threat of tornadoes, hail, and even winds up to 70 miles per hour.

As Central Texas heads into its severe weather season, the Williamson County Office of Emergency Management says it’s important to be ready.

"One of the things that we've learned from experience in Central Texas is that conditions in the springtime can really progress rapidly, and we're seeing that today, you know, where we weren't really expecting the conditions that we're seeing now, but they've now progressed to a tornado watch to possibly a tornado warning later, so conditions are really ripe right now," said Bruce Clements, the director of the Office Of Emergency Management in Williamson County.

He added to stay informed with either local television, or the radio, or sign up for emergency alerts on WarnCentralTexas.org.

Residents can also see what roads are closed due to flooding on AtxFloods.com.

MORE STORIES

"Just having a plan," said Clements. "Understanding if something does happen, and we move from a tornado watch to a tornado warning that you know where you're going to go in your home and that it's away from windows and doors and interior rooms of the home. By the way, if you're in a mobile home, that you have some other alternative place to go for sheltering that's a more stable structure."

There’s another chance for bad weather on Thursday with a possibility for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon through evening.