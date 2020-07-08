Deadly auto pedestrian crash at Bee Cave Parkway and FM 620

A person has died after an auto-pedestrian crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) says that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at Bee Cave Parkway and FM 620.

Details about the crash have not been released but officials say the person died at the scene.

Due to expected delays as the investigation continues, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

One option would be to head south 71 and head into Austin that way.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS