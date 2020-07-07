BlackoutDay2020 highlights Black-owned businesses

#blackoutday2020 is a hashtag trending in the United States today where many Americans are choosing to not spend money to show their economic power. Instead, they’re choosing to highlight and support Black-owned businesses Tuesday.

Blackout Day 2020 is a movement being echoed across the nation, and Austin, Texas is no exception.

Home Slice Pizza posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning, saying “today is a day of economic solidarity with the Black community. One of the most impactful ways to dismantle institutional racism is by supporting Black-owned businesses.”

The pizza shop listed 8 Black-owned restaurants they encouraged its 29 thousand fans to support. They also vowed to triple the contribution of sales from their pizza kits to benefit the Austin Justice Coalition.

One of the restaurants listed is Country Boyz Fixins. “We do a little comfort food anything from oxtails to pig feet, we do beef tips and rice, fried fish, Po Boys, hamburgers, smothered pork chops, chicken and dressing," owner Phera Williams said, adding that he appreciates the help from his neighbors.

“Maybe America is changing a little bit to where other businesses are saying, hey go check these guys out instead of wanting it for yourself, it’s nice to hear and I don’t even know who Home Slice is," Williams said.

Williams says since COVID-19, business has been up and down but it being a family-owned and operated business, they all pitch in to help. They wouldn’t be here without the customers, and that’s what it’s all about.

“We’re happy to hear that, any business we can get it’s good to know other restaurants will say hey go check these guys out as well you know?” Williams said.