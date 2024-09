The Brief Person dies in auto-pedestrian incident in Travis County Happened in 10000 block of Doyle Road



Austin-Travis County EMS responded to an auto-pedestrian incident just before midnight.

It happened in the 10000 block of Doyle Road.

A person was reportedly struck by a vehicle and, despite life-saving measures when first responders arrived, the person died at the scene.

No word on what happened to the driver of the vehicle that hit the person.