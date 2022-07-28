Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter following deadly crash in Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash.

Police said on July 26 around 11:55 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Burleson Rd. and FM 973.

When APD and EMS arrived at the scene, they found five people involved in the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the first vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Randall Cavazos, was traveling east on Burleson Road when it ran a red light, crashing into a second vehicle that was traveling north on FM 973, causing it to rollover.

The second vehicle's driver, 46-year-old Priscilla Juarez, died at the scene. Two passengers traveling with Juarez were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life threatening injuries.

Cavazos and a passenger that was with him had non-life threatening injuries.

Cavazos was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

This crash is being investigated as Austin's 61st fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 62 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 63 fatal crashes resulting in 68 deaths.